Family, police searching for missing Savannah teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One week and still no sign of Savannah teenager Donald Jones.
The 15-year-old has been missing since last Monday. He was last seen at West 40th Street and Burroughs Street in Savannah.
Donald is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, Nike flip flops, a reddish-orange shirt, and white socks. Police say he has a sling on his right arm and a horizontal scar on his forehead.
His family says he’s an outgoing and outspoken young man and it’s not like him to go missing.
“I can’t sleep," said his mother Michelle McClain. "I can’t eat. I can’t think. It’s hard. A child is out there and no one knows where he is. I just need him home.”
The family is gathering for a search party at the 38th Street park Tuesday at 5 p.m. If you see him, call Savannah Police.
