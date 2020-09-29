Concord man, girlfriend charged with sex offenses involving child

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man and his girlfriend are facing several charges involving sex offenses with a child under 13, according to investigators.
The investigation began when Jeremy Nicholas Mynes was arrested by Concord Police in July and charged with two counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. Police say the arrest came after they got information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alleging Mynes had downloaded files that contained child pornography.
Months later, on Sept. 25, both Mynes and his girlfriend, Destiny Myers, were both arrested and charged with with statutory rape of a child under the age of 13 and statutory sex offense of a child under the age of 13.
Investigators did not say what evidence led to the new charges or Myers' arrest.
Mynes was taken into federal custody and is being held without bond. Myers was taken to the Cabarrus County Jail and placed under a $500,000 bond.
No further information has been released.
