College student charged with felony death by vehicle after two fatally hit by car in Boone

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A college student has now been charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle after allegedly fatally hitting a man and a woman in Boone in early September.
Police responded to the intersection of E. King Street and Forest Hills Drive around 11 p.m. on Sept. 4.
Police say a 2016 Nissan passenger car driven by 21-year-old Madison Jane Mahagan was traveling east on East King Street nearing the intersection as two people were crossing the road in a designated crosswalk. Officers responded to the scene and began rendering aid to the people who were struck.
The Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics also responded. The man and woman were pronounced dead on the scene.
They were identified as Tracy Marie Lindamore, age 52, and James Leroy Lindamore Jr. age 54. Both were of Frostburg, Maryland.
Boone police say Mahagan, was initially arrested at the scene for driving while impaired.
The Boone Police Department Traffic Safety and Reconstruction Unit conducted an investigation into the crash. At the end of the investigation, officers consulted the Watauga County District Attorney’s Office for charging considerations.
Officers appeared and testified before the Watauga County Grand Jury and a True Bill of Indictment was issued for Madison Mahagan on Sept. 28.
Mahagan turned herself in and was formally charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle. She was placed under a $100,000 secured bond and given a court date of Nov. 16, 2020 in Watauga County Superior Court.
Officials say Mahagan was photographed, fingerprinted and released after posting bond.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.