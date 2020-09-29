Closure hearings set for Faith and Enochville Elementary Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Closure hearings have now been approved and scheduled for two elementary schools by the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education.
During Monday’s meeting, the school district administration recommended an October 19 hearing for Faith Elementary, and an October 20 hearing related to the closing of Enochville Elementary School. The public hearings will be held via Zoom at 6:00 pm on both days.
The system will also accept written comments related to the closings.
Enochville, with only 284 students as of February, was the smallest in the district when the system was open for fulltime in-person learning before the pandemic. The school had lost 100 students in the last year.
For the school system, it’s about paying high maintenance costs for old and underused buildings, and changing attendance lines to deal with the issue of more than 5000 empty seats in classrooms across the system.
Students from Faith and Enochville would be sent to neighboring schools, and all faculty and staff would be assigned elsewhere, according to school officials.
A final decision on closing the schools could come as early as October 26.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.