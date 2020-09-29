Celebrating National Coffee Day With Cuplux

Ian Kolb from Cuplux joined us on QC Morning to help us celebrate this national day. We talked with him about why Cuplux is such a unique coffee spot and what specials they’re offering right now. Ian tells us Cuplux is a drive-thru only coffee shop. He says they are a craft beverage company specializing in coffee, tea, and sparkling water in Charlotte, N.C. Ian tells us they have a few special going on today to celebrate National Coffee Day! He says they are celebrating with $3 PSLs (hot or cold) and $1 drip coffee from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.