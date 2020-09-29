Celebrating National Coffee Day With Cuplux

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is National Coffee Day! If you just can’t seem to get through the morning without that morning cup of joe, you aren’t alone!
According to the national coffee association:
- 62 percent of Americans drink coffee every day
- with an average of 3 cups a day!
- You may remember last week on QC Morning, we told you Charlotte ranked number 43 on the list of top coffee cities.
Ian Kolb from Cuplux joined us on QC Morning to help us celebrate this national day. We talked with him about why Cuplux is such a unique coffee spot and what specials they’re offering right now. Ian tells us Cuplux is a drive-thru only coffee shop. He says they are a craft beverage company specializing in coffee, tea, and sparkling water in Charlotte, N.C. Ian tells us they have a few special going on today to celebrate National Coffee Day! He says they are celebrating with $3 PSLs (hot or cold) and $1 drip coffee from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Know Before You Go:
- Cuplux is located on Freedom Drive just off of 85 and minutes away from Uptown.
- They offer handcrafted coffees and southern hospitality with the convenience of a drive-thru.
- Top sellers include the Iced Caramel Latte, Honey & Oates Latte, White Mocha, Nitro Cold Brew, and Dirty Chai.
- The drive-thru is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.