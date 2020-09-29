Cabarrus School Board votes to censure member Laura Blackwell

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted to censure board member Laura Blackwell during its special called session on Monday.
Blackwell was caught on an open mic during a recess in the meeting last week using language that many considered offensive. Blackwell used profanity and a derogatory term to describe another board member, and also used the word “retarded,” to describe the process related to reopening schools.
“I let my emotions get the better of me. The past week has been one of contemplation and reflection for me,” Blackwell said during the Monday night meeting.
Prior to that meeting, dozens of educators and parents rallied in front of the Cabarrus County Schools Administration building to call for the board to take disciplinary action against Blackwell.
“I’m here as a mother of a special needs child and a son who is on the spectrum," said Susan Foulks. "I’m also here as a teacher and as a community member that feels like this sort of language is just not acceptable. Everybody makes mistakes and she has apologized for her colorful language, but it was more of a I’m sorry I offended you and I’m sorry my mic was on.”
