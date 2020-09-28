Two injured in construction zone crash on I-77 southbound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were hurt in a crash involving a tractor-trailer along Interstate 77 early Monday morning.
The wreck happened around 2 a.m. in a construction zone on I-77 southbound near W.T. Harris Boulevard, shutting down part of the interstate.
Officials say the crash involved a tractor-trailer, a construction truck and a pickup truck. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a second person suffered minor injuries, Medic says.
We’re working to learn more about what caused the crash.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.