Teen injured in drive-by shooting in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting in Rock Hill Sunday evening.
Rock Hill police say the teen was walking near Adam’s Grocery on Twitty Court around 5:30 p.m. when a white Ford Crown Victoria drove by and someone began shooting. The 14-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment. The teen is expected to be OK.
Officials say the Ford pulled off toward Dave Lyle and Pond Street.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 803-329-7293.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.