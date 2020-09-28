Take a virtual tour of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are happy to announce all of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home tickets are spoken for! Because of that, you have helped us raise $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The full 100 percent of the proceeds go to St. Jude to aid in research and to continue to make sure no family, helped by St. Jude, ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.
We will draw for all of these prizes in October.
Dream Home Builder Jeff Newton of Newton Custom Homes and Realty says this year’s modern craftsman-style home is valued at $425,000 and is in the Aubert Landing neighborhood in Waxhaw.
The 3-bedroom, 3½ bathroom home also boasts a bonus room, beautiful custom cabinetry, a massive hidden pantry, hardwood floors throughout the home and a surprise feature in the primary bathroom that is sure to be a showstopper.
It is not just a home you have the chance to win. Other prizes include:
- $20,000 toward the dream car of your choice, courtesy of Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota
- $5,000 gift card, courtesy of Belk
- $2,500 gift card, courtesy of Publix
As exciting as winning a dream home, dream car or a shopping spree can be, the most important part of this campaign is helping families facing pediatric cancer. When you reserve a ticket in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, you are helping make sure families can focus solely on their child who is being treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. No family every receives a bill from St. Jude, not for treatment, travel, transportation or food.
In addition, your support will stretch beyond the walls of St. Jude as researchers at the hospital share their knowledge and treatment freely with doctors and hospitals all around the world. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago.
We hope you will join us this year in the fight to end childhood cancer, because St. Jude will not stop until no child dies from cancer.
