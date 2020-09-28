Silver Alert: Man with dementia last seen walking near Matthews possibly spotted in Charlotte

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with dementia who was reported missing from Matthews Friday afternoon may have been seen closer to Charlotte over the weekend.
The Matthews Police Department is asking the public to please help find 63-year-old Kabi Raj Rai. Officials say he suffers from dementia.
He was last seen walking on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at approximately 12:30 p.m., in the 12000 block of Woodbend Drive wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, blue slip sandals, and a black and brown watch.
However, on Monday, police said he may have been spotted Sunday night walking on Albemarle Road near Farm Pond Lane in southeast Charlotte. They say he is also known to walk up and down Idlewild Road.
Rai is described as an Asian man, about 4′11″ tall, weighing 100 pounds with short (buzzed cut) black and white hair.
Please call 911 immediately if you know of his whereabouts.
