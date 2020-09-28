New Gastonia Restaurant Holds Grand Opening This Week

By Callie Presley | September 28, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 4:25 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is a new restaurant to check out around the QC. It’s a Korean barbecue place that you can find in Gastonia. QC@3′s Jordan Sawyers drove about 25 minutes east to learn what it’s all about, ahead of a grand opening this week.

Know Before You Go:

  • The grand opening event is Wednesday, September 20th.
  • You can reserve a table online and get 5 percent off your order.
  • Karaoke starts at 8.
  • They are doing temperature checks at the door.

