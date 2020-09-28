New Gastonia Restaurant Holds Grand Opening This Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is a new restaurant to check out around the QC. It’s a Korean barbecue place that you can find in Gastonia. QC@3′s Jordan Sawyers drove about 25 minutes east to learn what it’s all about, ahead of a grand opening this week.
Know Before You Go:
What to know before you go to Booja
- The grand opening event is Wednesday, September 20th.
- You can reserve a table online and get 5 percent off your order.
- Karaoke starts at 8.
- They are doing temperature checks at the door.
