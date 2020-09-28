N.C. to allow restricted indoor visitation in nursing homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family members will finally be able to visit their loved ones inside some nursing homes in North Carolina.
Health officials say indoor visitation will be permitted in some nursing homes, with COVID-19 restrictions still in place. The order is effective immediately.
North Carolina nursing homes can have visitors in facilities that haven’t have any coronavirus cases in the past 14 days, and in counties with a positive testing rate of less than 10 percent.
“We have focused on protecting the health of nursing home residents since the start of this crisis,” said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Dr. Mandy Cohen. “Our progress in testing, infection control and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities allows us to move forward with safe indoor visitation in accordance with federal guidance.”
In addition to restricting visitation at the start of the pandemic, the state has provided personal protective equipment, helped fill staffing shortages, provided infection prevention and control training, support teams and targeted funding, mandated testing and completed on-site infection control inspections of North Carolina’s more than 400 nursing homes.
