Monday’s light showers, cloudy skies lead to stormy Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite the cloud-laden skies above, a southerly flow of wind will help temperatures climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s in and around Charlotte this Monday afternoon.
A few passing showers and isolated thundershowers are possible as the day comes to a close, but the lion’s share of the rainfall is expected to arrive tomorrow.
A First Alert has been issued for Tuesday as a slow-moving cold front will produce periods of heavy downpours and thunderstorms across the WBTV viewing area.
Models indicate most neighborhoods will receive around an inch of rainfall over the next 48 hours, with slightly higher amounts possible in the Mountains and Foothills. After dipping into the upper 60s overnight, Tuesday highs will likely peak in the mid to upper 70s before the dreary day ends.
Wednesday is currently billed as somewhat of a transition day to cooler and drier conditions, however, there is fairly decent chance for showers as the day gets started and the cold front slowly drifts south of the Piedmont.
Unobstructed-sunshine will return to area Thursday into Friday as another front, albeit rain-free, ushers in the cooler conditions. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be dry and crisp as low temperatures fall to the 40s in the Piedmont and Foothills and 30s in the Mountains.
Meanwhile, highs stay well below average in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
