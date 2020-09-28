Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sees major surge in purchase permits, concealed carry applications

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office reports a major increase in purchase permit and concealed handgun permit applications since March.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, prior to March 2020 purchase permit applications averaged 1,506 per month for the Fiscal year 2020 and 1,130 for the Fiscal Year 2019.
Since March, the average climbed to an average of 4,698.
Last Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said it registered the highest number of outstanding applications ever with 11,038 applications.
Additionally, staff are working to process applications and are processing applications as of June 29, 2020.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden has authorized additional overtime and has approved staff from other divisions to assist in the effort to meet the demand.
Deputies say that since reopening the division on June 1 for new concealed handgun permit applicants, there has been a 122 percent increase in the monthly average of applicants for new and renewal concealed handgun permit (CHP) applications for June and July 2020 compared to the previous eleven months.
“I am committed to ensuring we continue to provide this service to the citizens of Mecklenburg County during this unprecedented crisis and appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience while we strive to process all applications ensuring the safety of the public.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.