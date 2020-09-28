Limited number of single-game tickets now available for Carolina Panthers home games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers say they are excited to welcome some fans back to Bank of America Stadium in 2020, beginning with the next home game on Oct. 4 vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
A limited number of single-game tickets for the 2020 season are on sale now by visiting this webpage and clicking on the listed games.
Given current capacity, outdoor seats are available in the 100 and 200 levels only.
The Panthers have listed all the fan policies for attending games on their website, as well as outlined frequently asked questions about what to expect on game day.
Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says there will be no tailgating allowed on Panthers' property due to gatherings and safety guidelines issued by the state.
All ticketholders must agree that neither they, nor any of their guests, will attend a game if any one or more of the following is true on game day:
- Within the prior 14 days, they have tested positive for, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for, COVID-19;
- Within the prior 48 hours, they have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., a fever of 100.4⁰F or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain/achiness, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the CDC);
- Within the prior 14 days, they have travelled to any state or international territory identified by federal or applicable local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.
In a warning, the team says fans must follow all stadium policies, including health and safety policies, and posted instructions while in the stadium and on stadium grounds.
“An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease. By entering the stadium and stadium grounds, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19,” the message reads.
The team has been excited and ready to welcome some fans back at Bank of America stadium since Governor Roy Cooper said he would likely allow it to happen soon.
The North Carolina governor announced outdoor event venues could open at 7 percent capacity starting Friday, Oct. 2. Venues like Bank of America stadium, which has a capacity of more than 75,000, would be included in the event venues permitted to open at the reduced capacity.
A team spokesperson for the Panthers provided a statement in response to the announcement.
“We are excited to welcome some fans back to Bank of America Stadium beginning Oct. 4, and we thank the state of North Carolina, the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County for partnering with us in these efforts. We have worked for months to develop and implement a responsible and comprehensive plan for the return of fans and we are confident that it will ensure that the game day experience is enjoyable and as safe as possible,” the statement read.
The Panthers spokesperson said the team will continue to follow guidelines provided by the CDC, local and state government as well as the National Football League, and will be prepared to adjust policies as necessary.
The large outdoor arenas are safer than indoor event venues, Gov. Cooper said, and allow “plenty of room” for social distancing. Masks would still be expected to be worn.
The Panthers originally wanted to have a limited number of fans for their first home game this season Sept. 13, but the team was denied an exception for the game by the state. The team later announced they would start the season at home without fans.
