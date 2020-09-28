Improved team chemistry leads to Panthers first victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After coming close to winning in the first 2 weeks of the season, the Carolina Panthers finally broke through yesterday as they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers. A big reason for that victory is improved team chemistry.
That boost in moral came from a team meeting that was spurred on by cornerback Rasul Douglas.
“I didn’t feel like we were playing for each other,” said Douglas.
It was one particular instance in the Tampa game that stood out to the 4th year veteran.
“I remember a point in the game and we were down 21-0 to Tampa Bay and I looked at everybody and it was just like “a whatever” type of thing,” said Douglas. “And I didn’t like it.”
So early last week, Douglas had a conversation with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and wanted to have a team meeting where guys could really get to know each other.
After being released by the Philadelphia Eagles on September 5th, the Panthers picked up Douglas and he joined the team for his first practice on September 9th.
He didn’t know much about his new teammates going into game one against Las Vegas and quite frankly, the team might not have been as close as they should have been either.
There were no OTA or mini camps due to COVID-19 and because of the protocols of masks and so much social distancing, the time to really get to know each other was very slim. But the Panthers made it a point last week to put in this extra team bonding time. The team met on Thursday and on Saturday and it showed up on Sunday in LA.
“When you hear what people have been through or when you hear what people have sacraficed to go out and play the game for you, you appreciate it,” said coach Rhule. “The football was better, the execution was better, but I also feel like we played like a team and that’s what was fun about that game."
“It’s bigger when you play for the team,” said Douglas. “We’re not track runners, we’re not boxers, so individual stuff doesn’t matter.”
That is veteran leadership from a player who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles.
The Panthers team chemistry is better and with the win yesterday, this young, building team got a boost of confidence.
“It’s like when you first come into the league, can I play here," said Douglas. “And then it’s like can we win here? So I think that win was big just to boost our confidence and allow us to get that feeling of what a win was like. Now that we got it, we should be able to stack some more wins on top.”
