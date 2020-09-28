‘I’m still on cloud nine’: N.C. man reels in massive catfish on Lake Norman

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina man couldn’t believe what he reeled in.
David Edmonds was fishing along on Lake Norman last week when he felt a stronger than normal tug on his fishing rod.
He battled and struggled before finally pulling in the largest fish he had ever caught – a 62.9-pound blue catfish. The fish was also measured at 48 inches long.
“I’m still on cloud nine,” Edmonds told WBTV.
Edmonds said he used cut pieces of White perch as bait, and after it was in the boat, he took a few pictures and released it back into the water.
“I took some pictures and then released him so I can catch him again someday,” Edmonds said.
Edmonds said that prior to his big catch on Sept. 22, the largest fish he had caught was a 46-pound blue catfish three weeks earlier.
“This is the biggest fish I have ever caught,” Edmonds said. “I couldn’t believe the size of him. I could barely get him over the side of the boat and then had a tougher time weighing him.”
