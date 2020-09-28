Group of educators want action taken against Cabarrus school board member

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of educators in Cabarrus County have planned a rally for Monday afternoon to demand that action be taken against Cabarrus Board of Education member Laura Blackwell. The rally comes in the wake of comments that many considered offensive that were made by the board member at a meeting last week.
During a recess in a meeting held via Zoom, Laura Blackwell is heard to say “I don’t give him the benefit of crap, this is the most retarded thing I’ve ever seen. We have done so much detriment to these kids...” In another exchange Blackwell appears to use insulting language towards another board member.
Blackwell later apologized for her comments.
“I feel really led that I need to speak right now and apologize,” Blackwell said. “So my mic was on earlier and I was venting some frustration and I did not realize that my mic was on. I used some colorful words that I certainly apologize for. Like I said, I did not, um, there’s a lot of frustration that comes with all of this. I’m not going to make excuses for the words that I used, and just, I just want to say that I’m sorry.”
Organizers say the rally is intended to pressure the Cabarrus Board of Education to take “serious action” at a special session the board will be holding inside the Cabarrus Education Center at 5 pm.
“Educators have learned to conduct themselves as professionals, even outside of the classroom, knowing that the eyes of the community are always upon them,” wrote Michelle Rengert, President of the Cabarrus Association of Educators in a statement to WBTV. “We have the right to expect a similar high standard from our elected officials especially during a professional meeting.”
“The lack of decorum demonstrated at several board meetings and the inappropriate language used shows an utter disregard for the position held, the opinions of others and the community represented. Trust has been broken between the community and the board of education. Serious steps need to be taken in order to restore that trust.”
A petition calling for Blackwell’s resignation has more than 4000 signatures.
