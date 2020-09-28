First Alert: More rain coming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Much like this past weekend, today will bring mostly cloudy skies with warm, humid conditions with highs in the upper 70s. There’ll be a couple of showers around today as well, though the chance is no more than about 30% in any one neighborhood.
There won’t be much change tonight, though we may add a few fog patches to the forecast with overnight lows in the mild 60s.
Tuesday is a First Alert Day, as rain chances ramp to near 80% by the end of the day. A cold front will slowly cross the Carolinas Tuesday into early Wednesday, giving the entire WBTV viewing area a good chance for rain and a perhaps a few storms as well.
The entire day will not be a complete washout, but a shower is possible at any point in the day, though the best chance for rain comes during the afternoon and evening hours. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 70s again.
Model guidance suggests one to perhaps as much as two inches of rain coming before the front drifts eastward on Wednesday.
Wednesday still looks to be mostly cloudy with a few parting showers, though cooler air filtering in with drop our high temperatures close to 70°.
A dry, reinforcing cold front will slide through – rain-free – on Thursday ushering in a much cooler airmass for Friday and the weekend. In advance of the front, we’ll push back up into the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies on Thursday before we slide back into the cool 60s for Friday and most of the weekend will lows in the chilly 40s.
There will probably be patchy frost in the mountains and perhaps even a few neighborhoods in the foothills over the weekend where overnight lows will likely dip into the 30s.
Have a great start to your week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
