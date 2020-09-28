First Alert issued ahead of Tuesday downpours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Skies will be mainly cloudy for the rest of the evening.
Lows tonight will fall to the upper 60s. There could be a few showers around but not widespread rain.
Tuesday morning brings the best rain chance to the mountains.
The rest of us will just see a few spotty showers.
As a cold front makes progress to the east, the rain will also head east.
The afternoon brings the best rain chance for the Charlotte area. Some pockets of rain could be heavy.
A few thunderstorms are possible too. Highs will be in the upper 70s and the humidity will be up as well.
Most of the rain should be out of here by Wednesday.
There’s a 20 percent chance for a leftover shower. Highs will be a bit cooler - in the low 70s.
The rest of the week will look and feel like fall.
Highs will be in the mid-70s on Thursday and then within a degree or two of 70 degrees through the weekend.
We will enjoy the sun and low rain chances through Sunday.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.