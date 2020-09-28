Driver killed, another injured in construction zone crash on I-77 southbound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another hurt in a crash involving a tractor-trailer along Interstate 77 early Monday morning.
The wreck happened around 2 a.m. in a construction zone on I-77 southbound near W.T. Harris Boulevard, shutting down part of the interstate.
Officials say the crash involved a tractor-trailer, a construction truck and a pickup truck. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a second person suffered minor injuries, Medic says.
Just before noon, officials confirmed the driver of the tractor trailer had died from their injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.
There’s no word on what may have led to the crash and no further information has been released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.