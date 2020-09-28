Driver crashes into logging truck, ending high-speed chase in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A high-speed chase that began in Salisbury on Monday afternoon ended when the suspect’s car struck a logging truck in eastern Rowan County.
According to police, the pursuit began after the driver of a white Dodge Challenger ran a stop sign. Speeds reached 100 miles an hour.
The chase ended when the suspect hit a logging truck that was stopped at the intersection of Stokes Ferry and Liberty Roads.
The driver was checked out by Rowan EMS. Police said marijuana was found in the car.
No additional information was released.
