10 dogs, 1 cat surrendered during parole violation arrest in Burke Co., animal cruelty investigation underway

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say 10 dogs and one cat were surrendered during a parole violation arrest and an investigation into possible animal cruelty/neglect is underway in Burke County.
The animals were surrendered to the Animal Services' Supervisor in the Chesterfield area of Burke County.
Following up on an anonymous tip, authorities responded to an animal cruelty/neglect complaint and parole violation.
Owner, Jeff Sellers was arrested on a parole violation and subsequently surrendered ten dogs (Terrier / Spaniel mixed breeds) and one orange Tabby cat. Sellers was taken to the Burke County Jail.
When officials went inside the home, the animals were found to be in poor condition from inadequate nutrition, dehydration, various skin conditions, and infested with fleas.
The inside of the home was found to be in an “appalling” condition with debris, and heavily contaminated from feces and urine. Animal cruelty/animal neglect charges are under investigation.
The animals were taken to the Burke County Animal Services Center, where they were evaluated and will receive medical care as needed.
If you suspect animal cruelty or neglect in the unincorporated areas of Burke County, please call the Animal Services Enforcement Officers at 828.764.9588.
