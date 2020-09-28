Columbus Co. man charged with animal cruelty after admitting to shooting his dog in face, deputies say

Columbus Co. man charged with animal cruelty after admitting to shooting his dog in face, deputies say
David Christopher Clewis (Source: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | September 28, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 6:31 PM

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County man is facing an animal cruelty charge after he admitted to shooting his injured dog in the face last month.

According to a spokeswoman for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to the county’s animal shelter on Legion Drive in Whiteville on Aug. 24 after an investigator at the shelter said they picked up a dog suffering from a gunshot wound.

The suspect, David Christopher Clewis, 37, of Nakina, told the investigator that he shot his dog in the face with a shotgun after he accidentally ran it over.

The dog managed to run off afterwards but suffered a broken jawbone and lost an eye in the shooting, the spokeswoman said. The incident occurred on Aug. 22.

Clewis was arrested on Sept. 25 on a charge of felony animal cruelty.

He was given a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.