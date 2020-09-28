Brett Hankison: Former LMPD detective pleads not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brett Hankison, the former LMPD detective involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid, pleaded not guilty during his video arraignment Monday.
Hankison was one of three LMPD narcotics officers who fired their weapons the night Taylor was shot dead in her Louisville apartment in March. He was fired in June and charged last week with three counts of wanton endangerment for “blindly” firing into neighboring apartments. None of the officers was charged directly in Taylor’s death.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron cleared the other two officers -- Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove -- of any wrongdoing.
Hankison, who paid his $15,000 bond after turning himself in last week, pleaded not guilty to those three counts. A judge on Monday ordered him to have no firearms despite his attorney’s argument that he might need to protect himself.
Hankison is due back in court for a pretrial conference on Oct. 28.
