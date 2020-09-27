4th Annual Farm To Fork, Expand The Table

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Typically, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market host an annual farm to table dinner. This year, you can enjoy the four-course dinner at home. It’s called Farm to Fork, Expand the Table. Rick Doherr is one of the participating chefs and Beth Rogers is the Board President of the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market. They joined us on QC@3 to talk about this delicious event. Beth tells us they had planned a year ago to do a community dinner in the downtown area. She says because of COVID, they got together with their chefs and created picnic boxes, with each one serving two guests. Beth says the chefs are making over 800 meals for the community. The event will take place on October 1st. Listen to where the money goes and what will be inside the boxes.