Sunday’s mostly cloudy skies precede rainy start to the workweek

The unsettled pattern continues into Tuesday with the passage of cold front through the region. A First Alert has been issued for Tuesday as some storms could turn severe. Forecast estimates call for about 1 to 2.5 inches of rainfall by Tuesday night. A few showers may linger into Wednesday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Dry and cool fall-like weather is expected behind the front for the second half of the week.