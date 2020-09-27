Sunday’s mostly cloudy skies precede rainy start to the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Dense Fog Advisory is effect across the Piedmont through Sunday 9 a.m. as visibilities could fall below a quarter of a mile in some neighborhoods. Those low clouds will gradually burn off as we near the midday period, however, mostly cloudy skies will continue to filter most of the sun’s rays even during the latter half of the day.
High temperatures will attempt to reach the upper 70s as southwesterly breezes flow into the Carolinas this afternoon. A few isolated showers or thundershowers may develop Sunday around the sunset and into the evening hours. The focus of the wettest weather will be of the I-77 corridor, but showers will slowly drift east through the overnight hours. Overnight temperatures will be on the mild side dropping only into mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
The chance for widely scattered showers and thundershowers will carry over into Monday, but there will be long dry periods between the waves of weather. The surge in moisture and a few spurts of sunshine will support a surge in temperatures as highs will attempt top out near 80°.
The unsettled pattern continues into Tuesday with the passage of cold front through the region. A First Alert has been issued for Tuesday as some storms could turn severe. Forecast estimates call for about 1 to 2.5 inches of rainfall by Tuesday night. A few showers may linger into Wednesday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Dry and cool fall-like weather is expected behind the front for the second half of the week.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
