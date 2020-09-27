Sunday morning shooting leaves one person injured

Sunday morning shooting leaves one person injured
Huntersville Police Department officers respond to a shooting off Lakewood Drive. (Source: Jay Boyd/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 27, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT - Updated September 27 at 11:03 AM

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured Sunday morning after a shooting in Huntersville.

MEDIC and the Huntersville Police Department received a call for a gunshot wound just before 8:30 a.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Drive.

One person was transported to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the scene, but it appeared the two parties knew each other and an argument broke out. One person has been arrested.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.