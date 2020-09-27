Rain chances start off the work week with a First Alert for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and a few storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday with cooler and drier air returning Thursday into the weekend.
Overnight will be mostly cloudy, with a few light rain showers possible as overnight low temperatures cool into the lower 60s for the Piedmont and upper 50s for the mountains.
Mostly cloudy skies will continue throughout the day Monday, with scattered rain and a few storms possible. Monday will remain seasonably warm and muggy, with high temperatures in the upper 70s for the piedmont, and upper 60s for the mountains.
Tuesday is a First Alert Day, as rain chances increase, with a few strong storms possible.
A cold front will slowly move across the Carolinas on Tuesday, giving the entire WBTV viewing area a chance for rain and a few storms.
The entire day will not be a complete washout, yet scattered rain and a few storms will be possible at any point in the day. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 70s for the Piedmont and lower 60s for the mountains.
After the cold front moves through on Tuesday, Wednesday will begin our cooling trend. Scattered rain may linger during the day Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies, and high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Cooler and drier weather returns Thursday through Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. For the piedmont, morning low temperatures will start off in the upper 40s with high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. The mountains will be even cooler, with morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s, and afternoon highs ranging from 55 to 60 degrees.
Have a great start to the week, and don’t forget your rain gear.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
