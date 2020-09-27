Police: Speed, alcohol could be factors in fatal Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A wreck off of East Johnson Belk Freeway has left one person dead.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the wreck, which occurred around 3:40 p.m. Saturday.
Police found an overturned Infiniti on the outer loop of the freeway.
The Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC responded to treat the two occupants of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Jasmine Altizar Sanchez, was pronounced deceased on scene.
The passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by MEDIC.
Detectives with the Major Crash Investigation Unit, Motor Unit, DWI Task Force and Crime Scene Search responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.
Officials believe Sanchez was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle past the Third Street exit. It then travelled sideways to the right of the roadway before hitting a guardrail. The vehicle then broke through the guardrail, flipped, and landed on its roof in an embankment.
Excessive speed and alcohol use are suspected to be contributing factors, police said.
Lane closures were in place around that area due to road construction.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
