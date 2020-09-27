Panthers snap 10-game losing streak by relying on young defense at Chargers

Last week in the Panthers' loss to the Buccaneers, mistakes held them back. They had nine penalties at Tampa Bay, but just three in L.A. for 30 yards. After turning the ball over four times last week — including three by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater — the offense did not give away the ball once and scored on six of 10 possessions. Without starting left tackle Russell Okung — Trent Scott and Greg Little rotated at the position — Bridgewater was only sacked once.