Neighbor, visitor describe chaotic scene after shooting at haunted house in China Grove

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tryston Sebastian lives right next to the Reaper’s Realm property in China Grove. He said he was home Saturday night as gunfire erupted on the haunted house attraction’s property next door.
“It sounded like firecrackers, the way it cracked, but after a third shot, I knew it was a gun,” Sebastian told WBTV in an interview Sunday.
The neighbor said he heard multiple gunshots and soon after, the screaming of people who were trying to run from the property. He described a chaotic scene.
“At least a hundred people ran out down the driveway, down here, and just were panicking, freaking out, running down the driveway, running into my yard. People were banging on the door asking to get in,” said Sebastian.
One person was hurt by gunfire and needed to be treated for injuries, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they had to break up multiple fights that were happening near the property.
They estimate around 1,000 people were at the Reaper’s Realm property when the shooting happened. Courtney Makuch, a Mocksville resident, said she was one of them. She spoke to WBTV in a phone interview Sunday afternoon, explaining that she was waiting to purchase tickets for the haunted house when the gunfire erupted.
“It was scary. It was terrifying, probably the most terrifying moment of my life,” said Makuch.
She said she was at Reaper’s Realm with her children and a friend. When the shots were fired, they rushed to their vehicle. She explained that many parents had trouble trying to pick their children up because of the chaos.
“It’s a one-way road so parents weren’t able to get in there to get their kids and there were even parents parking up and down the main highway and running up yelling their children’s names,” said Makuch.
Five juveniles were taken into custody following the shooting, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they also seized three handguns from the scene.
Law enforcement noted that a silver Dodge Ram fled the scene after the shooting. They said detectives believe the people who were in that truck may be connected to the violence.
Anyone with information about this shooting incident is requested to call 704-216-8711 for 1st Lt. Rodney Mahaley or 704-216-8662 for Detective Josh Simmons, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
Rowan Emergency Services and firefighters helped treat several people with breathing problems, officials told WBTV.
