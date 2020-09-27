Kannapolis-based Haas F1’s Kevin Magnussen has better run in Russian Grand Prix

“We managed to get through the first lap quite well, with both cars running up into the points, after that I was hanging in there," said Romain Grosjean. "With all the problems we’ve had since Friday, with the car not being so good, sadly they appeared again today. Yesterday, on new tires and low fuel, we could get away with it, but today it was a handful to drive. I could feel from the first few laps that there was something not right, I had no rear-end. I pushed with every tool I had onboard. Let’s hope we can analyze everything and be better for the next race.”