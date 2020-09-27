Hickory police investigating fatal shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Hickory Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to Sunny Valley Apartments in Hickory around 2:22 a.m. There, they found Armstrong Shadrac Seme with multiple gunshot wounds.
Catawba County EMS transported Seme to Frye Regional Medical Center for treatment, where he died from his injuries.
A second person, Jalen Michael Marquis Shade, was also transported to Frye. Shade was taken to the hospital by bystanders before police got to the scene. Shade was transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is in stable condition.
Witnesses of the event state that three Black males wearing dark clothing and “COVID type face coverings” approached Shade as he stood outside the apartment complex.
One of the men spoke with Shade briefly before shooting him.
Seme, a bystander, was struck by several bullets as the suspect was shooting at Shade.
The suspect is described as a Black male at approximately 5′7′'. He was also wearing dark clothing and a dark covered face covering.
He appeared to be familiar with Shade and targeted him.
Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator Mark Chapman at 828-261-2628 or mchapman@hickorync.gov.
