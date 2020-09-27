Dozens gather for unified marches in uptown Charlotte Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of people gathered for two different marches in uptown Saturday night.
A collection of people gathered near Charlotte’s Black Lives Matter mural on Tryon Street for the ‘No More Stolen Lives March’. Kass Ottley, the founder of Seeking Justice CLT, organized the event.
“We’re trying to get people out, as many as we can. We’re gonna march a loop through uptown and we’re gonna let them know that we’re tired of the violence and we want them to invest in the type of things that are going to stop the violence here in Charlotte,” explained Ottley in an interview with WBTV.
She noted that police brutality, community crime and domestic violence are all issues that she believes need to be addressed. She emphasized that she wants city stakeholders to know where she thinks they should be directing resources.
“If black lives really matter to the leadership, the corporations, and the people in Charlotte, they need to invest in black businesses, black people, and black futures,” said Ottley.
She led the group of people through the streets of Charlotte. The small crowd chanted and blocked off roads as they trekked throughout the city.
“Everybody’s a tightknit community. If somebody falls down, we all go back and make sure we help our family and make sure we get back up,” said Johnny Witherspoon of the Wheels for Equality organization.
Tim Nicodemus, a Charlotte resident, explained to WBTV why he wanted to take part in the march.
“We need to believe as a country that black lives matter and actually prove it for the first time and all we want is exactly what they’re just saying - that we just want everyone treated the same and to repair the harm that’s been done historically,” said Nicodemus.
Ottley also echoed the sentiment that more work is needed to bring about equality in America.
“Charlotte is a beautiful city, but it needs to be a beautiful city for everyone. You can drive through Charlotte and see the marginalized areas. Not far from here we have a tent city. People shouldn’t be living in tents so something’s gotta change and we gotta keep putting the pressure, applying pressure, running for these positions, voting some of these people out until we get what we need,” said Ottley.
An even larger crowd formed later in the evening for Charlotte Unity Night. The collaborative effort was organized by Mario Black of the Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury. Dozens of people gathered in First Ward Park for the event, and marched through the streets of uptown.
