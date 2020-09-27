Cabarrus Co. courthouse will close Monday following positive COVID-19 cases

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County courthouse will be closed Monday, Sept. 28, after a Magistrate’s Office employee and court employee were confirmed to have COVID-19. The courthouse will be closed to allow for rescheduling of cases affected by a reduction in courthouse staff due to contact tracing. Officials believe more than a dozen employees may need to quarantine due to potential exposure.
Officials expect the staffing shortage to affect the District Court’s calendar through Oct. 9. To minimize disruptions, officials will shift District Court hearings to a virtual platform when possible.
Superior Court cases scheduled after Monday will not be affected.
Anyone with a District Court or Superior Court case scheduled for Monday should contact their lawyer or the Clerk of Court’s Office on or after Oct. 1 to confirm the rescheduled court date at 704-262-5500. Officials will also work to post a new schedule at nccourts.gov by this evening.
The Magistrate’s Office, which is located in the Sheriff’s Administration Building, will remain open Monday.
No other Court or Magistrate’s Office employees are exhibiting symptoms. The Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), Cabarrus County’s public health authority, is notifying those who have been identified as a close contact through contact tracing and informing them of precautionary steps to follow, including a 14-day self-isolation.
Officials from Cabarrus County Government, which manages the Sheriff’s Administration and courthouse facilities, have performed a deep cleaning of the Magistrate’s Office and Courthouse following government sanitation guidelines.
Cabarrus County Courts are working to notify all Cabarrus County court personnel, attorneys, law enforcement and members of the public who may have visited the courthouse in the last week.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the CHA Health Information Line at 704-920-1213.
For information on local COVID-19 resources, including health data and testing sites, visit cabarrushealth.org/592/COVID-19-Community-Testing-Information.
