UNC Charlotte students begin move-in process into on-campus residence halls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students at UNC Charlotte started moving back into their on-campus residence halls on Saturday.
While classes remain fully online until next week, students made their way back to campus.
Select in-person instruction can resume on Thursday, Oct. 1 in specific areas of academic study and for those students making a transition to university life.
“I just got finished moving in,” UNCC student Zac Adams said. Adams and his brother Bailey are just some of the UNC Charlotte students excited to be back and living on campus.
“I’m happy to be back on campus,” Adams said. “I like it here.”
Students had to schedule move-in appointments to avoid large groups of students moving in at the same time.
“It gives you that college experience,” student Weylin Johns said.
Now that students are back on campus, they are also getting special back-to-campus bags.
Each bag has reusable logoed face masks, hand sanitizer, disposable masks, a digital thermometer and a welcome guide and documents for campus.
While many are excited to be back on campus, others are still reminded they need to be responsible to not spread the coronavirus.
“I’m worried because there have been parties, not only in North Carolina, but we saw it a few weeks back at Florida State, and I’m worried that’s going to happen here,” Bailey Adams said. “I would encourage people to not do that because that’s going to ruin it for everybody and putting people in danger.”
Something important to note: the university says students may be required to relocate in the spring if occupancy drops to an extremely low level in a residence hall.
