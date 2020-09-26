Shots fired at Halloween attraction in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency officials say multiple shots were fired near the Reaper’s Realm haunted attraction on Saturday night.
According to officials at the scene, the Rowan Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Several roads in the area have been blocked while deputies investigate. Occupants of two vehicles were apparently firing at each other.
Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten told WBTV they don’t think anyone was shot.
Calls began coming into 911 at approximately 9:30 pm.
Law enforcement from several agencies have responded to the scene. Deputies had to work to clear out hundreds of attendees.
Officers are asking parents to pick up their children at the Walgreens at 508 Highway 29 in China Grove.
Sources told WBTV that several fights broke out among visitors trying to leave.
Rowan Emergency Services and firefighters helped treat several people with breathing problems, officials told WBTV.
Reaper’s Realm is located on Daugherty Road in China Grove and is a popular local Halloween attraction.
This story will be updated.
