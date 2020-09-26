SC councilman arrested, accused of child molestation

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina county councilman is in custody, accused of molesting a child, state authorities said.
The State reports the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Friday arrested Bamberg County Council Chairman Kerry Trent Kinard on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, first-degree assault and battery and two counts of dissemination of obscene material.
SLED says the charges stem from incidents between 2008 and September. Kinard is being held in the Bamberg County Detention Center.
Bond information and whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf were not immediately available.