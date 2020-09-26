One person dead after Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred just before 10 p.m. Friday night.
Officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision near the 5300 block of North Sharon Amity Road in the Hickory Grove Division.
Upon arrival, they located a 2001 Cadillac SRX and 1993 Honda Accord which had been involved in the crash. The drivers of both vehicles sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, and were transported to a local hospital by MEDIC.
The driver of the Honda, Manuel Guadalupe Fuentes, was pronounced dead. His family has been notified of his death.
The preliminary investigation indicates the Honda was travelling northeast on North Sharon Amity Road when it struck a raised, concrete center median. The Honda then struck a concrete curb on the right side of the roadway and then returned to strike the center median before crossing into the southwest lanes of North Sharon Amity Road and into the path of the Cadillac. Fuentes was then ejected from the vehicle.
Speed and alcohol use are not contributing factors for the driver of the Cadillac.
Police say Fuentes was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Speed is a suspected, contributing factor, and it is unknown if Fuentes was impaired at the time of the collision. Test results are pending.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Detective Crum at 704-432-2169, ext. 4. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.