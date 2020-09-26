Man charged with indecent liberties with a child, gets $25,000 bond in Burke Co.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with indecent liberties with a child in Burke County and has a $25,000 bond.
On Sept. 17, Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Divisions received a report from NC Department of Health and Human Services-Child Protective Services, with allegations concerning sexual misconduct on a young child.
After further investigation, a warrant was issued for 37-year-old Jim Ping Hung for indecent liberties with a child.
Jim Ping Hung was arrested at his home on Sept. 25 without any incident.
Hung was issued a $25,000 secured bond and placed in Burke County Jail on a charge of felony indecent liberties with a child with a first appearance set for Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
