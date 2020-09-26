Harrington scores for 4 TDs, depleted Appalachian State wins

By Associated Press | September 26, 2020

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Daetrich Harrington rushed for career highs of 211 yards and four touchdowns and depleted Appalachian State beat Campbell 52-21.

On Friday, Appalachian State announced that three players had been confirmed with COVID-19 and, as a result, 18 other players were quarantining following contract tracing.

Nate Noel added 131 yards and a touchdown in his collegiate debut. The Mountaineers rushed for 404 of their 535 yards offense.

Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half.

