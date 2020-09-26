Gaston Co. wreck leaves one person dead, another injured

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are investigating an accident that left one person dead and another in critical condition.
Gastonia Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit was notified of a two-vehicle collision about 4:47 p.m. Friday, in the 1800 block of Wren Turnpike.
A 1999 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Ryan Deshawn Patterson Gastonia was traveling west and a 2013 Ford F-150 operated by Anthony Tyrone Phillips Chiefland, Fla., was traveling east.
Both vehicles collided in the roadway.
Patterson and his passenger, Melanie Saesee, of Newton, were both transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center via GEMS. Saesee died at the hospital and Patterson is listed in critical condition.
Phillips was not injured.
The collision is under investigation and officers are seeking any additional information. Any witnesses are asked to call Office A.L. Carpenter at 704-842-5168 or Officer P.S. Beaver at 704-842-5165.
