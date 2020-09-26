Dense fog possible into Sunday morning with a First Alert Day for Tuesday

By Jason Myers | September 26, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT - Updated September 26 at 7:27 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog will be possible overnight into Sunday morning as temperatures cool to around 60 degrees by daybreak Sunday. 

Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain showers possible as afternoon high temperatures warm to around 80 degrees.

A few rain showers will be possible Sunday night with scattered rain and a few storms likely for Monday.

Monday will remain seasonably warm with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

Tuesday is a First Alert Day as a cold front will move into the Carolinas giving us our best chance for rain and storms. A few storms may be strong to severe on Tuesday so make sure you stay weather aware.

Tuesday afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s.

A few rain showers may linger into Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Drier weather is expected Thursday into next weekend, with a cooling trend. Thursday is expected to warm into the mid-70s with upper 60s expected by next Saturday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

