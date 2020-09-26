Dense fog possible into Sunday morning with a First Alert Day for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog will be possible overnight into Sunday morning as temperatures cool to around 60 degrees by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain showers possible as afternoon high temperatures warm to around 80 degrees.
A few rain showers will be possible Sunday night with scattered rain and a few storms likely for Monday.
Monday will remain seasonably warm with high temperatures around 80 degrees.
Tuesday is a First Alert Day as a cold front will move into the Carolinas giving us our best chance for rain and storms. A few storms may be strong to severe on Tuesday so make sure you stay weather aware.
Tuesday afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s.
A few rain showers may linger into Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.
Drier weather is expected Thursday into next weekend, with a cooling trend. Thursday is expected to warm into the mid-70s with upper 60s expected by next Saturday.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.