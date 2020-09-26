Dense fog lifts, partly cloudy skies and near-normal temperatures emerge late Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog will blanket most of the WBTV viewing area through early Saturday morning before lifting and giving way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning period.
With mostly cloudy skies above for the first half of the day, temperatures will start out in the 60s before reaching the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies this afternoon. The piedmont and foothills should be rain-free today, but a passing shower can’t be ruled out across the mountains.
Fog will make a comeback in some communities again Sunday morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and spurts of sunshine. Sunday afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm through the evening hours.
Rain chances climb higher Monday as a surge in moisture infiltrates the Carolinas. The wet weather won’t be widespread or steady, but with higher dewpoints in place scattered showers could easily develop anywhere as the day grows longer. A cold front will finally make its pass through the region Tuesday giving us our highest chance for rain and storms for the week at 50-60%. A couple thunderstorms may be on the strong side, but the risk for severe storms is low.
That front may attempt to exit the area slowly, so at this time an early round of wet weather isn’t out of the picture Wednesday. Highs will be above average in the upper 70s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, but cooler temperatures creep in Thursday and Friday. The late week cool down will be accompanied by drier conditions and brighter skies.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
