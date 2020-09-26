Demonstrators march for unity in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Demonstrators are marching and rallying through uptown Charlotte Saturday with a message -- to stop the violence and unite.
A Charlotte Unity Night, organized by Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury, started at First Ward Park. That followed an organized “No More Stolen Lives Rally and March.”
The rallies have been promoted as peaceful demonstrations and marches.
The “No More Stolen Lives Rally and March," organized by Seeking Justice Clt, is meeting at 6 p.m. at the “Black Lives Matter” mural in uptown Charlotte.
“We stand together to remember the families and their loved ones lost to senseless violence,” said Kass Otley, founder of Seeking Justice Clt. “We will have information on how you can get connected to organizations in the community doing the work and how you can help. It is going to take all of us working together to find solutions to stop the killing and violence in our communities.”
Organizers say those participating should be pictures and signs with names a loved one who was killed.
Other groups joining Seeking Justice Clt include: Love Conquers All, Wheels for Equality, Million Youth March or Charlotte and Salisbury, Take Back our HOOD and Feed the Movement.
