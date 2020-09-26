Arrest made in Salisbury fatal hit and run

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Thanks to help from the community and “countless hours” put in by North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, an arrest has been made in the hit and run death of William Odell Lea.
Lea’s body was found in an embankment off of Camp Road near the Piedmont Correctional Institution on Thursday morning.
Officers arrested Samuel Knotts early Saturday morning after receiving a doorbell camera video of the suspect’s car, as well as anonymous tips about who struck Lea.
Knott was charged with felony hit and run. He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.
“Our guys did a tremendous job. They worked countless hours,” said Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. Garrett Barger.
