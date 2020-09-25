Woman charged with indecent liberties with a minor in Iredell Co.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has been charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor in Iredell County.
On Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a possible sexual assault on a minor having been committed.
While the deputies were on scene gathering details and statements, 40-year-old Hillary Jean Griffin was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct and delay.
Detectives conducted several interviews and gathered evidence through the course of the investigation.
Based on all the evidence gathered in this investigation, authorities received an arrest warrant on Griffin for felony indecent liberties with a minor.
Hillary Griffin was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. She was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. Griffin was issued a $20,000 secured bond on this charge.
