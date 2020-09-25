Wet end to workweek, warm weekend follows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Though some of the heaviest downpours have already pushed through the Charlotte metro area this morning, the First Alert issued earlier this week for today holds.
That’s because with the front sparking all of the rain is still back to our west and will bring more showers our way going into the midday and afternoon hours.
Highs today will again be held down into the upper 60s in the foothills, low to middle 70s around Charlotte, but mid to upper 70s are possible in neighborhoods south and east of I-85 where there will also be a chance for a couple of stronger thunderstorms.
That’s a region we’re monitoring for potentially severe weather, including damaging wind gusts.
Damp, mild conditions will persist tonight with a lot of low clouds and even a lingering shower. Overnight lows will only fall back to the mild middle 60s.
Following today’s rain, there will be more sunshine, much lower rain chances and warmer temperatures over the weekend.
An isolated thundershower can’t be ruled out either weekend day, but the bigger story will be warm afternoon readings close to 80 degrees on Saturday followed by lower 80s on Sunday.
Beyond the weekend, we’ll stay in the warm 80s Monday with a slightly better thunderstorm chance before our next front moves through during the middle part of next week.
There are some subtle timing differences regarding next week’s front, but all models point to the chilliest weather of the season coming our way later next week and weekend. Perhaps there will even a first, early-season frost for many gardens in the western part of the WBTV viewing area!
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
