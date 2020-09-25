Tornado Warning expires for Chesterfield Co, residents told to take cover during Friday storms

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - On Friday afternoon, a Tornado Warning was issued unexpectedly in Chesterfield County, sparking calls for residents to take cover during storms moving through the area.
The warning expired around 4:30 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, around 4 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Clyde, or 11 miles west of Hartsville, moving northeast at 20 mph.
NWS officials say radar indicated rotation, and impact of dangerous flying debris for those caught without shelter.
Officials advised mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed during a tornado and that damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles would occur.
NWS officials said the public reported some rotation near Casset as the storm passed by, but did not touch down.
The National Weather Service provided this statement as precautionary actions during this warning.
“TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to an interior room or closet on the lowest floor of a sturdy building immediately,” the message read.
